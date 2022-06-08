WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,264.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264.30 ($15.84).

Several research firms have issued reports on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.04) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.54) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.85) to GBX 1,230 ($15.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut WPP to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,475 ($18.48) to GBX 1,250 ($15.66) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

WPP stock traded down GBX 21.80 ($0.27) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 918 ($11.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,491,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 975.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,062.78. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 868.80 ($10.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.43). The company has a market capitalization of £10.03 billion and a PE ratio of 3.50.

In related news, insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.10), for a total value of £1,107,167.05 ($1,387,427.38).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

