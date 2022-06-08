Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WIX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Wix.com stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,600. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Wix.com has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 12.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,369,000 after purchasing an additional 517,884 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 15.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 519,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,017,000 after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 80,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

