Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.06.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WIX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Wix.com stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,600. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Wix.com has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $309.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 12.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,369,000 after purchasing an additional 517,884 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 15.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 519,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,017,000 after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 80,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wix.com (WIX)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- The Insiders And Analysts Buy Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.