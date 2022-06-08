WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,750 shares of company stock worth $620,085 over the last three months. 23.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSC traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 56,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,855. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

