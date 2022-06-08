Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WLL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,590,000 after buying an additional 49,140 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after buying an additional 513,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,269,000 after buying an additional 121,549 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $74,086,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,685,000 after buying an additional 625,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock traded up $5.00 on Tuesday, reaching $100.11. 607,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,694. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.06. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 25.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.18%.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

