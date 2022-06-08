WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WHF. Hovde Group lowered their price target on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.
WHF opened at $14.11 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.
