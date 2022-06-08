WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WHF. Hovde Group lowered their price target on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

WHF opened at $14.11 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

