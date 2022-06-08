White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,277.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,135.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,070.09. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,277.65.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total value of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,479.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

