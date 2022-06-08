Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Insider Sells $44,850.00 in Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Westwood Holdings Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,576. The stock has a market cap of $142.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $27.01.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,575,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at $9,933,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 354,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 28,954 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 56.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 101,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 190,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 51,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

