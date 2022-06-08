WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.85. WEC Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.16. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,747 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,877 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

