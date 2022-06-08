Warp Finance (WARP) Price Hits $29.49 on Major Exchanges

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Warp Finance has a market cap of $137,845.71 and approximately $35,150.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $29.49 or 0.00097818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars.

