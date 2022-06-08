Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.52 Million

Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) will post $258.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $424.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 71.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,562,000 after buying an additional 119,094 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 546.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 74,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.78. The stock had a trading volume of 586,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,420. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.80%.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.