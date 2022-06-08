Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,368.14 ($17.14).

VTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.04) to GBX 1,100 ($13.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.54) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,207 ($15.13) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 9,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 899 ($11.27) per share, for a total transaction of £84,497.01 ($105,885.98). Also, insider Ashley Steel purchased 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 919 ($11.52) per share, with a total value of £9,934.39 ($12,449.11).

Shares of VTY traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 919 ($11.52). 439,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 870.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,001.35. The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 749.50 ($9.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,301.50 ($16.31).

About Vistry Group (Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.