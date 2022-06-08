Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

