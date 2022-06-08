Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 451,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,968. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $5.51.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- The Insiders And Analysts Buy Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.