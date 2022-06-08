Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 451,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,968. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

