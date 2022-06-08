VerusCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $52,179.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001967 BTC on popular exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.01 million and $52,179.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00230991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.00428547 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00029839 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,741,161 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.