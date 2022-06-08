Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) PT Raised to $20.00

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 211,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,857. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,529,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vertex Energy by 669.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 881,163 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,397,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $6,655,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

