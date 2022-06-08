Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.60 Billion

Analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) to post $33.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.25 billion and the lowest is $31.92 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $33.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $136.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.90 billion to $137.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $138.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $142.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $51.65. 15,378,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,219,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $216.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after buying an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

