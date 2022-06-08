Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,815 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $57,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $101,510,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,938,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after purchasing an additional 363,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,489.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,147 shares of company stock worth $31,852,093 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $175.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $164.96 and a one year high of $231.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.04.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.