Verge Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $80.76 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00204470 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,505,509,113 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

