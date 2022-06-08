Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $529.00 million-$531.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.71 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.28.

VEEV traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.45. The stock had a trading volume of 929,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,553. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.78. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,371 shares of company stock worth $6,567,276 in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

