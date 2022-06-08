Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Tops $1.15 on Top Exchanges

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $654,319.84 and approximately $85.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00003777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00191393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.00401797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029912 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.