Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Raised by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $169.95. 1,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,139. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

