Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,764,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 685.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.98 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

