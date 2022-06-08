Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 789,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 92,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 236,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $44.08. 342,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,065,889. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

