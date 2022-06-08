Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Bought by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,800.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,385. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $262.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

