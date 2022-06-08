Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VLNS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Valens stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,467. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03. Valens has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

Valens ( NASDAQ:VLNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. Analysts expect that Valens will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valens by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

