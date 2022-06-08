Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 93.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Shares of UBA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.61. 111,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,417. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 30.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

