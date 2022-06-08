Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UNM traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.73. 44,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.89.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 44.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 67.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth $374,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

