Unitrade (TRADE) Trading Up 71% Over Last Week

Unitrade (TRADE) traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Unitrade has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded up 71% against the U.S. dollar. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,673,817 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

