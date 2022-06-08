United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

United Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. United Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.83.

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 30.59%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Riesbeck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 19.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in United Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

