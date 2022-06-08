Uniswap Market Cap Tops $3.69 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.69 billion and $163.41 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for approximately $5.13 or 0.00017042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000229 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 719,396,280 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.