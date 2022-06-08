Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.40

Shares of Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.40 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 27.50 ($0.34). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 28.25 ($0.35), with a volume of 406,898 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.26. The company has a market capitalization of £30.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38.
About Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)
