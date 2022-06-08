Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.40

Shares of Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.40 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 27.50 ($0.34). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 28.25 ($0.35), with a volume of 406,898 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.26. The company has a market capitalization of £30.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38.

About Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

