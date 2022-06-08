Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market cap of $31,453.79 and $98.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 89.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00157533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.72 or 0.00417289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00029873 BTC.

About Unicly Genesis Collection

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

