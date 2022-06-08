Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 124,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,528. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.