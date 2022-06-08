UBU Finance (UBU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $590.00

UBU Finance (UBU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One UBU Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UBU Finance has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. UBU Finance has a total market cap of $21,148.92 and approximately $590.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UBU Finance Coin Profile

UBU Finance (CRYPTO:UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 9,111,202 coins and its circulating supply is 8,187,523 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

