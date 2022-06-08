U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Down 6%

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $16.97. 29,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 831,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at about $13,347,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,443,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 52.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,648 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at about $7,164,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,365,000 after purchasing an additional 344,527 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

