U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.08

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.08 and traded as high as $4.63. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 376,061 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $8.87 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -18.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 61,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:USEG)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

