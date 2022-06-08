TUI AG (LON:TUI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 224.29 ($2.81).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.26) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.32) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.51) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 285 ($3.57) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.94) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of LON:TUI traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 186.50 ($2.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,391. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 221.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 232.24. TUI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166.70 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 432 ($5.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

