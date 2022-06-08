TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.38

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.38 and traded as low as $7.51. TSR shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 1,340 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 59.26% and a net margin of 7.11%.
TSR Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSRI)
TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.
