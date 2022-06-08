TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. TRX Gold shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 555,460 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRX. HC Wainwright began coverage on TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRX Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.56 million, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRX Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TRX Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.