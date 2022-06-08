TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Shares Down 1.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.58.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (MARZ)
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.