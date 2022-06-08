Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

TGI stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,687. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $993.32 million, a PE ratio of -24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. State Street Corp grew its position in Triumph Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after purchasing an additional 690,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after purchasing an additional 640,237 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $12,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after purchasing an additional 198,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Triumph Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 92,368 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

