Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.37 Per Share

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SOHO opened at GBX 90.40 ($1.13) on Wednesday. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 81.60 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 114 ($1.43). The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 15.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.66. The company has a market capitalization of £364.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.32.

In other news, insider Peter Coward bought 720 shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £684 ($857.14).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

