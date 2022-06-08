Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price Up 5%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.46. 39,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,805,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCOM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

