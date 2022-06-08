Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price Up 5%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.46. 39,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,805,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TCOM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.82 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- The Insiders And Analysts Buy Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.