Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Position Lessened by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,423 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after buying an additional 1,252,885 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,159,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,999,000 after buying an additional 233,853 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,341,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,999,000 after buying an additional 471,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,276,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,436,000 after buying an additional 364,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 7,918,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,941,000 after buying an additional 1,366,103 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Trip.com Group Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.