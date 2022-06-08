TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.21. TriNet Group reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.48.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $37,013.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph A. Clark acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.16 per share, with a total value of $48,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,669.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,011 in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.08. 6,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,264. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.30. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

