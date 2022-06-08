Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.58

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.58 and traded as high as $6.72. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 91,987 shares trading hands.

TGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.25. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

