Tranchess Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Tranchess has a market cap of $26.43 million and $16.84 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,066.57 or 0.99988168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00029810 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016997 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000925 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

