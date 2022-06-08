Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.48- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.48 or greater EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.84.

TSCO traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.06. 12,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.92. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,350,000 after buying an additional 143,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,156,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 441,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after buying an additional 35,399 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

