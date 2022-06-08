TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,924. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. TPG has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $35.40.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

