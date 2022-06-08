Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.61

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.61 and traded as high as $31.06. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 7,449 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.