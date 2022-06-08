Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.61

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.61 and traded as high as $31.06. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 7,449 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TTP)
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (TTP)
